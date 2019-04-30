Kiara Advani gives rap a try

She took to to share a video in which she is seen cutting her while rapping about her hectic lifestyle. While has emerged as the place for to rant, express and share their lives, Kiara chose to do it differently.

She goes on to rap about being a champ in balancing her traditions and her millennial lifestyle but her hair concerns have got the best of her. Her struggle with time and not being able to her hair much seem to be the reason behind this sudden urge to go for a shorter hairdo.

"I love my hair. Who doesn't, but the constant heat and product that goes into styling my hair for shoot and with my busy schedule I've got no time to take care of my hair. Even though I've got a modern take on most things in life, I like to stick to certain traditions, especially when it comes to beauty.

"I just couldn't deal with it anymore, which is why I decided to take matters in my own hands and chopped it off. Let's see if the new look catches on," Kiara said in a statement.

On the film front, the will next be seen in "Good News" and "Kabir Singh".

--IANS

rb/dc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)