BSP releases fourth list for Lok Sabha polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released its fourth list of 16 candidates to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh.
From Gazipur, the BSP has fielded sitting MP Afzal Ansari against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Manoj Sinha, who is also the Minister of State for Railways.
The party has given the Sant Kabir Nagar ticket to MP Bhishma Shankar alias Kushal Tiwari , the son of former MLA Hari Shankar Tiwari.
The BSP are contesting the general elections on 38 seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.
--IANS
hindi-ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
