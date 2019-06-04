JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Bengal to replace vandalised Vidyasagar bust on June 11

Army, Air Force joint exercises end in Punjab

Business Standard

How to protect coloured hair from summer sun

IANS  |  New Delhi 

People with coloured hair need to take extra care during summer as there is a possibility of the colour fading faster, says experts.

Here are a few tips by Sameer Hamdare - Technical Manager, Streax Professional, and Shuba Dharmana, dermatologist, Lejeune Medspa Bengaluru, for coloured hair during summer:

* Choose hair care products made especially for colour treated hair eg. colour safe shampoo and conditioner, use serum or live-in conditioner with SPF and UV protection specially for coloured hair.

* Try to avoid exposing your hair to direct sunlight as much as possible as it may fade your hair colour. You can cover it up with a cool scarf or a cap.

* Also use a wide-tooth comb to avoid breakage.

* If you have colour-treated hair or chemically processed damaged hair, a sulphate free shampoo is a lot gentler. Curly, frizzy hair retains a lot more moisture with a sulphate free shampoo. Other shampoos that have sulphates can strip the hair and scalp of its natural oils and make it dry.

* If you have dry, flaky scalp opt for regular hot oil massages. Leave the oil in for 40 minutes and wash off.

* Eat iron and calcium rich foods. Ensure you are eating enough protein.

* Minimise stress. Get a good eight hours sleep every day.

--IANS

nn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU