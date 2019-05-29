Markets open on negative note

The 30- Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 39,714.21 and touched a high of 39,744,50 and a low of 39,644.36.

The Sensex is trading at 39,735.04 down by 14.69 points or 0.04 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 39,749.73.

On the other hand, the broader 50- Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,905.80 after closing at 11,928.75.

The Nifty is trading at 11,912.90 points in the morning.

--IANS

vj/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)