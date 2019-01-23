JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Disappointed that collegium resolution was not put in public domain: Justice Lokur

Smriti Irani's chopper fails to land in Bengal's Suri, BJP alleges conspiracy

Business Standard

Huawei's wireless charger now available in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Wednesday announced the availability of its wireless charger called the HUAWEI Wireless Charger on Amazon.in for Rs 3,999.

With WPC Qi standard authentication, the wireless charger is compatible with smartphones with integrated Qi functionality and devices equipped with a Qi-receiving battery case, the company said in a statement.

The charger comes with a foreign object detection, which allows it to automatically switch off when it detects keys or metal objects, within a safe temperature to avoid overheating.

The charger provides multi-layer safety protection, thus, enabling a reliable charging experience. It comes with a soft unibody silicon surface, which protects the phone and prevents it from falling, said the statement.

The wireless charger 15W also charges through less than equal to 5mm non-metal phone cases directly, without having the need to remove the phones' cases, the company added.

The device also comes with a built-in chip that can adjust the output power automatically according to the ambient temperature and real-time battery percentage.

--IANS

ksc/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 19:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements