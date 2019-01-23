Adobe acquires 3D editing leader Allegorithmic

Adobe on Wednesday announced it has acquired -- makers of 'Substance' which is the industry standard for textures and material creation in game and video post-production -- for an undisclosed sum.

By combining France-based Allegorithmic's 'Substance' design tools with Adobe Creative Cloud's imaging, video and motion graphics tools, Adobe will empower video game creators, VFX artists working in film and television, designers and marketers to deliver Next-Gen experiences, the company said in a statement.

' is the creativity platform for all and 'Substance' products are a natural complement to existing apps that are used in the creation of content, including Photoshop, Dimension, After Effects and Project Aero,' explained Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe.

and Founder will take a leadership role in Adobe's broader 3D and design efforts as Vice President, 3D and Immersive, reporting to

'We are excited to join the team, bring together the strength of Allegorithmic's industry-leading tools with the platform and transform the way businesses create powerful, interactive content and experiences,' added Sebastien Deguy, and founder,

