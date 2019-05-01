Hyundai Motor India's overall April sales down 1.6%

Automobile Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a marginal decline of 1.6 per cent in its overall sales, including exports for April 2019.

The company said overall sales during the month under review declined to 58,805 from 59,744 units sold during April 2018.

The company's domestic sales during the month under review edged lower by 10.1 per cent to 42,005 units from 46,735 units sold during the corresponding period of 2018.

However, the company's exports went up by 29.1 per cent to 16,800 units from 13,009 units shipped abroad in April 2018.

HMIL is the country's second largest and number one exporter since inception. Currently, it offers nine across segments.

