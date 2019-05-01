L&T buys V.G. Siddhartha, CCD's stakes in Mindtree

(L&T) has bought around 20 per cent stake of V.G. Siddhartha and (CCD)'s stake in through block deal worth around Rs 3,200 crore.

bought 3.27 crore shares held by Siddhartha and on Tuesday at Rs 980 per share, according to a BSE data.

Mindtree's promoters had earlier called bid as hostile.

"An imminent threat of hostile takeover of has made me resign from the government to be able to go save the company," former had tweeted earlier.

"I must protect the Tree from people who have arrived with bulldozers and saw chains to cut it down so that in its place they can build a shopping mall," he added.

--IANS

ravi/nir

