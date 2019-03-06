I don't work like Modi, need no publicity: Mamata

West Bengal on Wednesday said her developmental work is not a publicity stunt unlike who, she alleged, is not even sparing the armed forces prior to the upcoming elections.

"Today, we inaugurated 217 projects in different places at an estimated cost of Rs 1,300 crore. I do not work like who even goes to inaugurate bathrooms," Banerjee said, while announcing various projects in district.

"I can open 1,000 projects in a day, thereby saving government's money and reducing the cost of advertisements. What is the need of so much publicity? Good work needs no publicity.

"Don't you all feel ashamed? Remember, that in all of us support the forces, the army, the air force, harmony, unity, education, culture but we don't back Modi babu or the Modi Raaj (rule)," the said.

"Anyone questioning or speaking against them are called 'Pakistanis' as if they are the only Indians," she added.

Noting that she was the first leader to criticise the demonetisation drive in November 2016, Banerjee said: "Since then almost 2 crore people have lost their jobs...also, 1,200 farmers have committed suicide."

According to her, the does not understand humanity.

"The BJP leaders want to know my religion. My religion is humanity but I don't think they know it as their hands are blood-stained and they only know violence," she said.

Banerjee said that even journalists are threatened for questioning the government, adding that all leading news channels are resorting to falsehood.

"Barring one percent, all the national news channels of are sold while the regional channels still raise their voice. One cannot imagine how many crore of rupees is paid (to the media) to mix truth and lies. This way they are trying to mould the facts," she said.

"No one has seen any PM being feared so much. BJP has made a syndicate of lynching and terror. Everyone should be united and youth should never be afraid. They need to save the country," she added.

