Davis Cup: We failed to take our chances, says Bhupathi

Not ruling themselves out even after falling behind 0-2, on Friday said paid the price for not making the most of the opportunities in their first against former champions in the World Group tie here on Friday.

India's top two singles players and were swept aside by Italy's senior-most and rising star to hand a commanding 2-0 lead going into the second day's play.

While 22-year-old Berrettini was head and shoulders above Prajnesh, who he beat in the ATP last year, sealing the tie in less than an hour, Ramkumar frittered away two break points in the first set to turn the tide in Seppi's favour.

"We had half-a-chance early there in the first set of the first match and we didn't take it.

"When you are playing players who have so much experience and are used to playing at a level you have to take your chances. We didn't at 3-4, 30-40. I am a firm believer that if you take your chances, you will get rewarded. That's where the momentum swung," Bhupathi told reporters.

Ramkumar got a break point in the second game after he was leading 1-0 but Seppi, ranked 37, held serve.

In the eighth game, Ramkumar was leading 4-3 but failed to cash in as Seppi changed gears to wrap up the set 6-4. He won the second set easily by 6-2.

Bhupathi remained hopeful, saying he will will now bank on their doubles specialists and to keep them afloat.

"There is no doubt that we are disappointed but tomorrow is a light day and stranger things have happened. We are not going to rule ourselves out. We will try and win the doubles, we will try and chip away one by one and see what happens."

bounced back to defeat 3-2 from a similar situation last year

Prajnesh, who is on a career high 102, said he became nervous after failing to break despite being 4-3 up in the first set.

"Nerves and tension got to me. It's a learning experience for me. I gave my best, Seppi was better today. He deserved to win."

On his game against Berrettini, Prajnesh said: "That put a lot of pressure on me because he is a good frontrunner and has a very good serve. He used that to his advantage. I think he played more aggressive than I did and that worked well for him," he said after losing to Berrettini for the second time since ATP last year

Hailing Berrettini, Prajnesh said: "He is a very with a big serve, big forehand. He uses those to his advantage. I feel I needed to put more balls in play, start the rally and I felt I would have more of an advantage and I just didn't do enough to get that to happen."

