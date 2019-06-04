'Street Dancer 3D' Dubai schedule to wrap up

Actors and are set to wrap up the schedule for the forthcoming film " 3D".

on Tuesday posted a photograph of himself along with Shraddha and captioned it: "Last day of the schedule with an amazing team Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudheva, #StreetDancer3D January 24, 2020."

"Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama being directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2". It is set to hit the screens in January 2020.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza. It also stars

was last seen on screen in "Kalank", which also features Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and

