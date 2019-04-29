I woke up late, don't know about violence: Moon Moon Sen

-
ALSO READ
'BJP won't mind if I have coffee with Moon Moon'
Bengal is such a statethat people are pleading for Central forces in lieu of votes: Babul Supriyo
Central forces working for BJP: Mamata Banerjee
Modi attacks Mamata, Trinamool for using Bangladeshi actors
Trinamool MP joins BJP, party expels him and another Lok Sabha member (Round-up)
-
Despite clashes being reported from West Bengal's Asansol, where voting is on for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Moon Moon Sen on Monday said that she was not aware of any violence in her consituency as she woke up late.
Sen, who is a TMC MP from Bankura, is up against Union Minister and BJP candidate Babul Supriya.
Supriyo's car was also allegedly vandalised by TMC activists outside a polling station in Barabani. The leader was, however, unharmed.
Sen was asked by reporters whether she had information about the violence in the Asansol constituency. "I haven't. All I know is I have to go to Kulti. And I know that they gave me bed tea very late and I woke up very late. What can I say? I really do not know," she replied.
The actor-turned-politician said that violence was rampant during the erstwhile Left regime. "(Violence) is happening all over India, not just in Bengal."
Asked about the pre-poll communal violence in the area and whether she had spoken to the victims, Sen said, "I haven't. We are not involved in the riots. I have been busy campaigning for Trinamool and myself."
To queries about how confident she was of beating Supriyo, she said, "I do not want to hear his name."
--IANS
bdc/ssp/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU