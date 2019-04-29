I woke up late, don't know about violence: Moon Moon Sen

Despite clashes being reported from West Bengal's Asansol, where voting is on for the fourth phase of elections, (TMC) candidate on Monday said that she was not aware of any violence in her consituency as she woke up late.

Sen, who is a from Bankura, is up against and BJP candidate

Supriyo's car was also allegedly vandalised by TMC activists outside a polling station in Barabani. The leader was, however, unharmed.

Sen was asked by reporters whether she had information about the violence in the constituency. "I haven't. All I know is I have to go to Kulti. And I know that they gave me bed tea very late and I woke up very late. What can I say? I really do not know," she replied.

The said that violence was rampant during the erstwhile Left regime. "(Violence) is happening all over India, not just in Bengal."

Asked about the pre-poll communal violence in the area and whether she had spoken to the victims, Sen said, "I haven't. We are not involved in the riots. I have been busy campaigning for Trinamool and myself."

To queries about how confident she was of beating Supriyo, she said, "I do not want to hear his name."

