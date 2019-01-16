Icy winds envelop Himachal, chances of snow

Icy winds enveloped the hills of Himachal Pradesh with the higher reaches recording sub-zero temperatures. There are chances of mild rain and snow at a few places in the state till Wednesday.
Shimla saw a slight rise in night temperature owing to cloudy skies. The minimum temperature was seven degrees Celsius, a rise from Tuesday's four degrees, a weather official told IANS.
Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district and Kalpa in Kinnaur district shivered with minus seven degree and minus 2.6 degree respectively.
The minimum in Dharamsala was 3.2 degrees Celsius, in Dalhousie 6.2 degrees and in Kufri 5.5 degrees.
According to Met department's forecast, western disturbances -- storm systems originating from the Mediterranean Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region -- would withdraw on January 17 and 18.
Thereafter, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region with chances of rain and snow on January 20 and 21.
