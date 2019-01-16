Icy winds envelop Himachal, chances of snow

Icy winds enveloped the hills of with the higher reaches recording sub-zero temperatures. There are chances of mild rain and snow at a few places in the state till Wednesday.

Shimla saw a slight rise in night temperature owing to cloudy skies. The minimum temperature was seven degrees Celsius, a rise from Tuesday's four degrees, a official told IANS.

Keylong in district and Kalpa in district shivered with minus seven degree and minus 2.6 degree respectively.

The minimum in Dharamsala was 3.2 degrees Celsius, in Dalhousie 6.2 degrees and in Kufri 5.5 degrees.

According to Met department's forecast, western disturbances -- originating from the and moving across the Afghanistan- region -- would withdraw on January 17 and 18.

Thereafter, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western region with chances of rain and snow on January 20 and 21.

