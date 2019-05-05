Air India earmarks Rs 500 crore to get grounded aircraft operational

To meet high demand and raise its market, national carrier Air India has earmarked Rs 500 crore to get 19 of its grounded passenger jets back into operations.

Currently, the national has 19 aircraft grounded due to various reasons most prominent amongst them being expensive spare parts and engine overhauls.

However, an increase in demand due to the along with industry's capacity constraint has led the to earmark at least Rs 500 crore for the grounded fleet.

"This is an opportune time to raise our market share and meet the healthy demand. All our assets (aircraft) have been deployed strategically. But we still have more aircraft which are grounded," a senior Air India told IANS from

"We expect at least two aircraft to join the fleet within days. Addition of other aircraft will us to augment our market share."

Notwithstanding the fresh funds, the said that all grounded aircraft are unlikely to become operational before August.

Over 10 and the rest 787-800s and a few have been grounded.

Air India's fleet augmentation is also in line with the government's request to to advance their aircraft induction plans.

As of 2019, -- Air India, Air India Express, -- have a combined fleet of over 160 aircraft which fly to 122 destinations, including 78 domestic and 44 international destinations.

Additionally, the plans to hire more cabin crew and pilots. The plan envisages the to hire over 200 cabin crew from the now grounded

"We have already finalised 150 crew from Jet Airways," the added.

( can be contacted at rohit.v@ians.in)

--IANS

rv/sn/prs/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)