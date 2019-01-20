Immense opportunities for Czech technology, manufacturing in India: Kovind

Andrej on Saturday called on Ram Nath Kovind, who said there are immense opportunities for Czech technology and in

Along with an economic partnership, defence was a key pillar of India-Czech bilateral relations, and counted the as a key partner in its growth story, Kovind said, according to an official release.

He expressed hope that the two countries would move forward from a traditional buyer-seller relationship to one where they could co-develop and co-produce

The thanked the for hosting the "Czech Make in India" pavilion at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 in Gandhinagar.

--IANS

spk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)