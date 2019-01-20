Immense opportunities for Czech technology, manufacturing in India: Kovind

-
Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind, who said there are immense opportunities for Czech technology and manufacturing in India.
Along with an economic partnership, defence was a key pillar of India-Czech bilateral relations, and India counted the Czech Republic as a key partner in its growth story, Kovind said, according to an official release.
He expressed hope that the two countries would move forward from a traditional buyer-seller relationship to one where they could co-develop and co-produce defence equipment.
The President thanked the government of the Czech Republic for hosting the "Czech Make in India" pavilion at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 in Gandhinagar.
