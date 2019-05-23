JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

Root relishing opportunity to do something special at WC

BJP's victory is triumph of national forces: RSS

Business Standard

Imran Khan congratulates Modi on election win

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," tweeted Khan.

Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters in India exercised their franchise in the seven-phased elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements