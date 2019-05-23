Imran Khan congratulates Modi on election win

on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the elections.

"I congratulate Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia," tweeted Khan.

Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters in exercised their franchise in the seven-phased elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.

--IANS

soni/pcj

