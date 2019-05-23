Pakistan test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II

-
Pakistan on Thursday announced training launch of Shaheen-II surface-to-surface ballistic missile, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear war-heads up to 1,500 km.
"The training launch was aimed at ensuring (the) operational readiness of (the) Army Strategic Forces Command. (The) Shaheen-II missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear war-heads up to a range of 1,500 km," the Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
The test came a day after India conducted second test of air-launch version of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.
It described Shaheen-II as a "highly capable missile, which fully meets Pakistan's strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region". The launch had its impact point in the Arabian Sea, Dawn newspaper reported citing ISPR.
The launch was witnessed by the Director General of the Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt. Gen. Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmad and senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.
President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan extended their congratulations to scientists upon their achievement, the statement said.
--IANS
soni/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
