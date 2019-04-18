Imran Khan to embark on four-day China trip next week

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a four-day visit to China next week to attend the Belt and Road Forum and hold bilateral talks with the Chinese leadership on the new phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office announced.
The Foreign Office said Khan would be "visiting China from April 25 to 28 to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing", Dawn news reported on Thursday.
He would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and the two countries would sign several MoUs and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation, it added.
Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, speaking at an event here on Wednesday, said: "Prime Minister (Imran Khan) is going to China next week and on that occasion, our leaders jointly working with him will elaborate the next stage of CPEC."
Ambassador Jing said that the two sides had also agreed on involving the third party partners in CPEC projects.
"All countries are welcome to participate in Pakistan's economic development," he said, adding that CPEC projects "are inclusive, open, and all embracing".
Last November, Khan visited China for the first time after he became Prime Minister in August that year.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU