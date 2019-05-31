In a first ever major conviction under MCOCA in Delhi, 6 convicted

In a first conviction under stringent MCOCA provisions in the national capital, six criminals involved in over thirty cases of cheating, were convicted and fined by a in House Court on Friday.

"The convicts were identified as Vipin Sharma, Sachin Sharma, Honey Shama, Harshad Alam, and They were involved in cheating several job seekers aspiring to go abroad and were fleeced to the tune of crores of rupees," said P.S. Kushwah, of Police (Special Cell).

It is the first major conviction under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) since its invocation in Delhi, added Kushwah.

was the kingpin of cheating syndicate along with wife The two along with Vipin's brother Sachin were arrested by the Special Cell in 2008 after a case was registered against them at station.

During investigation, a large number of passports with work visas of and fake documents such as PAN cards, debit cards, credit cards, shopping cards and and SIM cards were recovered by the police.

It was found that the gang was involved in over thirty cases of cheating between 2000 and 2009.

was sentenced for 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 55 lakhs while the others were convicted for 10 years with a fine of Rs 14 lakh.

The court also ordered compensation to the victims (total 10) by way of payment of Rs 33.80 lakhs by the members of the crime syndicate out of the fine imposed on them.

MCOCA was initially enacted by the in the year 1999 to contain underworld dons. The stringent law was adopted in in the year 2002.

--IANS

rag-sp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)