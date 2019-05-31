Two killed as political clashes go on in Bengal

Two persons were killed and several others were injured as violent clashes between workers of the and the ruling Congress continued in West Bengal, police said on Friday.

Even a week after the declarations of results of the Lok Sabha polls, violent incidents were reported across districts. Many activists of the BJP and other opposition parties were beaten up while their houses and vehicles were vandalised.

"Tanmay Santra, 39, who was injured during a clash between BJP and workers on May 23, died last night (Thursday). A group of people marched up to the police station to submit a deputation today (Friday)," an of said.

Only further investigation can establish if there was any political connection in the murder, he said.

In another incident, former Panchayat Pradhan Kajal Mandal, 38, of Bankura died after being stabbed.

"Two individuals mentioned as BJP workers in the complaint have been arrested," police said.

In Murshibad's Domkol, there was a clash between two groups where some people were injured but no formal complaint has been registered, police said.

workers and family members of BJP Shushil Mondal, who was stabbed to death ahead of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, held a protest demonstration outside station in district.

BJP workers also alleged that houses of their workers at Shasan in North 24 district were ransacked by Trinamool activists.

--IANS

bnd/bdc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)