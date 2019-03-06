In Bengal, influential Matua leader demands probe into matriarch's death

A day after community matriarch passed away, her youngest grandson and All Mahasangha on Wednesday wrote to demanding a high-level inquiry into her death.

Binapani Devi, famously known as Boroma, died last evening following multi-organ failure at the state-run in Kolkata. She will be cremated at the Mahasangha headquarters known as 'Thakurbari' in North 24 district's Thakurnagar on Thursday.

Considered Bengal's second most influential Scheduled Caste community comprising primarily low-caste Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, the has over one crore members spread across various southern Bengal districts, especially North 24

"I have written to requesting him to conduct a high-level inquiry into Boroma's death. A central medical board should be formed to determine whether her death was natural. If needed, a CBI inquiry should be initiated," Thakur, of the BJP-aligned faction of Matua Mahasangha, told IANS.

He also claimed that he and his elder brother were not informed when their grandmother was taken to the in district's Kalyani and were stopped from entering the hospital.

"We were not allowed to enter the Kalyani initially. Later we forced our way in. Then she was quickly shifted to SSKM, where suddenly she was declared dead. We are suspicious over the entire episode. It should be probed," he said.

Admitted to in district's Kalyani on February 28 following shortness of breath and fever, was shifted to the SSKM on Sunday after her condition deteriorated.

Thakur, the son of Boroma's younger son and former in the Mamata Banerjee government, Manjul Krishna Thakur, was influential in bringing to Thakurnagar and meet in February this year.

The political alliance of the family now stands divided as Shantanu and his father are currently with BJP while Boroma's is a from Bengal's ruling

was the of the Mahasangha.

--IANS

mgr/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)