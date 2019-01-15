In four years, AAP opened 189 Mohalla Clinics against 1,000 target

The (AAP), which took power in four years ago with a promise to build 1,000 Mohalla (neighbourhood) Clinics in the national capital, has managed to provide only 189 of the widely-praised clinics, blaming the central government for the slow pace of execution.

The (AAMC) project -- the opening of to ensure free doctor consultations, tests and medicines to people -- was one of the flagship schemes of the AAP for which the initial deadline was December 2016. But it was extended to March 2017 and the government failed to meet that target as well.

The tussle between the central and the governments has been blamed the most by the AAP for the delay in the construction of the clinics as the government lacked the power to take decisions until July 4, 2018, when the ruled that Delhi's was bound by the "aid and advice" of the government, bringing powers back to the

The AAP, which came to power in February 2015, had a plan to have a clinic each -- with a doctor, a pharmacist, a clinic assistant/multitasking worker -- in a radius of five kilometres over a population of 10,000-15,000.

" have been conceptualised as a mechanism to provide quality accessible within the communities in Delhi at their doorstep. In the past three years, 164 clinics could be established. In just five months, 25 more clinics were opened. We can, for sure, say that the court ruling has given momentum to the work," an told IANS on the condition of anonymity.

The said the tender to build 300 additional clinics had been finalised after land was identified. "The construction work is going on in full swing."

"Identification and finalisation of land have been a major issue (as the subject of land is not under the Delhi government). Acquiring land takes most of the time... The other agencies are not very keen in giving us the land for clinics. As soon as we identify and finalise the land, construction is initiated."

The PWD is given six months to build the clinic while three months time is assigned to ensure and water supply along with posting of the staff -- a doctor, a and a multi-tasker worker.

The setting up of clinics has been envisaged in the form of a Pre-Engineered Insulated Box Type Re-located Structure which are to be manufactured and installed through PWD.

The clinics, functional from 8.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. on all days except Sundays, provide services like basic medical care based on standard which include curative care for common illnesses like fever, diarrhoea, skin problems, respiratory problems, for and burns, dressing and management of minor wounds and

While medicines are provided free of cost to the patients as per the essential drug list, the lab investigations were carried out by the empanelled laboratories. Officials said a total of 214 tests can be done for free through the clinics.

Along with providing health-related information, education and awareness, the clinics also provide such as antenatal and postnatal care of pregnant women, assessment of nutritional status and and a preventive and promotive component of National/State Health Programmes.

The project has been widely praised, including by the late Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary General, and Gro Harlem Brundtland, former Norwegian and a former of

Another former UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-Moon, along with Brundtland visited some clinics last year and were "deeply impressed" by it.

The was providing through primary, secondary and tertiary facilities out of which the care is delivered through dispensaries, secondary health care through multi-speciality hospitals and tertiary through super-speciality hospitals.

After the AAP came to power, in order to fill the gaps in services, there has been a paradigm shift in reorganising health care services.

Now the provides a four-tier health care delivery system, with for primary health care, multi-speciality poly-clinics for secondary health care in the form of OPD consultation by specialist doctors including diagnostics, multi-speciality Hospitals for IPD care (earlier called secondary level hospital) and super-speciality hospitals (earlier called tertiary level hospital).

The also cater to people from neighbouring states.

The government is also planning school clinics, to be started on the lines of the

"The school clinics will be started in schools with an aim to improve the health and nutrition of the students. Locations of 265 School Clinics have been finalised," another said.

The government has also proposed 94 additional polyclinics, apart from 25 functional ones in the city. "These will act as a for outdoor specialised medical treatment centres," the said.

