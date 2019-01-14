Try these fitness apps on Apple Watch Series 4 for marathon season

Aiming to serve fitness enthusiasts better as "Mumbai Marathon 2019" inches closer, has recommended some advanced activity, communications and health-tracking apps in its "Watch Series 4" to train people keeping a record of their resting, workout, recovery, walking and breathing sessions.

Activity competitions would allow users to challenge other ' Watch' wearers, track active calories burned and minutes earned.

has recommended several apps on and Watch Series 4 apps to monitor people's indoor and outdoor activities, along with pace alerts and automatic workout detection features.

Some of the apps include -- " - Run, Ride, Swim" app, "Streaks Workout" app, "Seven - 7 Minute Workout" app and "8fit Workouts and Meal Planner" app -- among the others.

While the "Strava" app allows users to track and analyse key statistics like distance, pace, speed and elevation, the "Streaks Workout" app helps users customise their exercises.

"Seven - 7 Minute Workout" and "8fit Workouts and Meal Planner" apps provide workout and meal plans recommended by nutrition experts.

Other apps like "WaterMinder", "Asana Rebel", "Runkeeper" and "Breathe" to maintain users' water intake and track their yoga, running and breathing activities.

The marathon season begins with the "Mumbai Marathon" that is scheduled for January 20.

