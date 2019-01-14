63% Indians want to replace meat with plant-based food: Report

As the country grapples with health-related issues such as diabetes, healthier choices might be the flavour of the season with a poll showing that around 63 per cent Indians (now want) eat plant-based in place of

An report ' Habits of Indians: Study' observed that Indians are making informed choices, experimenting and moving away from norms.

"We know that Indians love their food and would drool for specialties like tandoori chicken, mutton and fish and their various non-vegetarian avatars. But 63 per cent of Indians polled say that are willing to eat a plant-based substitute for meat," the report said on Monday.

As per the report, 57 per cent of the people surveyed consume organic foods.

"57 per cent Indians claim to be consuming In sharp contrast, the developed world is least likely to eat -- only 12 per cent of and 13 per cent of Japanese, for instance," it said.

Ipsos, an independent market research company, carried out the survey between August 24-September 7, 2018 in 29 countries. The sample size for the survey in was 1,000, it said.

