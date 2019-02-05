India aim to carry ODI momentum to T20I vs New Zealand (Preview)

After clinching the five match One- (ODI) series, a confident will aim to carry the momentum to the three match (T20I) series when they face in the opening match at the Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the ODIs, comprehensively outplayed the hosts to clinch the series 4-1. looked out of sorts only in Hamilton but they bounced back in style in the last match and will aim to carry the momentum to the shortest format with some more promising players joining the squad.

"We would be looking to win the series and carry the momentum back home for the series," told reporters on Tuesday.

This T20I series will also be a good opportunity for youngsters like Krunal Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill to rise to the occasion and stake a claim for a spot.

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni also returned to the T20I squad after a long hiatus. The Ranchi stumper last featured in a T20 match in July.

In the absence of who has been rested, will lead the squad and will be aiming to repeat the result of the ODI series.

Apart from that, India's batting seemed settled with the likes of opener Shikhar Dhawan, swashbuckling batsman Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, and Dhoni in the squad.

In the department, India will miss the services of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has also been rested.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace attack which comprises of Mohammad Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The spin department will consist of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Part-time spinners and might come into the picture as well.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will miss the services of opener Failing to recover from a back injury, the experienced batsman was ruled out of the series.

Guptill had sustained the while throwing a ball during fielding practice on the eve of the fifth ODI after which he was forced to miss that contest.

The Kiwi opener underwent a fitness test on Monday morning where he continued to feel Later, confirmed that Guptill will miss the series.

all-rounder James Neesham, who was earlier left out of the T20I squad, has now been included as Guptill's replacement.

A lot will depend on the top-four batsmen -- Kane Williamson, Doug Bracewell, and They need to click for to have the upper hand.

The middle-order consists of youngsters and The duo will be supported by veteran batsman

In the department, it will be interesting to see the performances of debutant all-rounder and pacer in the absence of star pacer Trent Boult, who has been rested.

and have also been included in the squad.

Squads:

New Zealand: (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner,

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya,

--IANS

gau/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)