Business Standard

Chile midfielder Fernandez completes Junior Barranquilla move

IANS  |  Barranquilla 

Chile international midfielder Matias Fernandez has joined Junior Barranquilla from Mexico's Necaxa, the Colombian club said.

Fernandez signed a one-year deal after Necaxa agreed to part with the 32-year-old with six months left on his contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

"He will arrive on Wednesday and will undergo a medical immediately," Junior president Antonio Char told a press conference on Monday. No financial details were given.

Fernandez capped 74 times for Chile's national team and made 42 first-team appearances for Nexaca after his 2017 move from Italy's Fiorentina.

He has also represented AC Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Villarreal and Colo-Colo during his 15-year professional career.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 13:44 IST

