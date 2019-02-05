Chile midfielder Fernandez completes Junior Barranquilla move

has joined Junior from Mexico's Necaxa, the Colombian club said.

Fernandez signed a one-year deal after Necaxa agreed to part with the 32-year-old with six months left on his contract, reports

"He will arrive on Wednesday and will undergo a medical immediately," told a press conference on Monday. No financial details were given.

Fernandez capped 74 times for Chile's national team and made 42 first-team appearances for Nexaca after his 2017 move from Italy's Fiorentina.

He has also represented AC Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Villarreal and Colo-Colo during his 15-year professional career.

