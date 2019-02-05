Bolivia coach Villegas outlines World Cup target

Newly appointed said that his goal is to help the team qualify for in

In his first comments to the media since officially replacing Venezuelan at the weekend, Villegas said the CONMEBOL region's perennial minnows would fight "to achieve important things", reports

"It's my desire and intention to make it to Qatar," Villegas said in a statement published by the Federation (FBF).

have qualified for on only three occasions: in 1930, 1950 and 1994. Their only goal in football's showpiece tournament came in a 3-1 loss to at in the US.

Villegas is one of the most successful managers in Bolivia's recent domestic history, having won six first division titles with four clubs.

His most recent triumph came last year with unheralded San Jose, who clinched their fourth top-flight title despite grappling with financial problems.

The 54-year-old called on fans from Bolivia's different regions to leave behind their traditional rivalries and unite behind the national team.

"We need to maintain a positive outlook, without discriminating because colour, departments, teams ... If we all support our national team, we can achieve important things."

Foremost on Villegas' mind will be the Copa America, to be played in from June 14 to July 7. have been drawn in Group A alongside Brazil, and

