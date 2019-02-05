India bid to host hockey World Cup in 2023

After successfully organinsing the men's thrice, on Tuesday announced their bid to host either of the FIH men's or women's World Cups in 2023.

and have also expressed their interests for hosting the women's in the January 13-29, 2023 window. Other bids have been made for the time window of July 1-17 in 2022 by Germany, and

hosted the men's edition in Bhubaneswar last year, but have never hosted an women's

While and have bid for both men's and women's World Cups, and have bid for the men's tournament.

"FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are. We're looking forward to two great FIH World Cups, both men's and women's, and a lot of excitement for players and fans," (FIH) said in a statement.

The FIH will examine the bids before the takes a decision in June 2019 on hosts of both the events.

--IANS

tri/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)