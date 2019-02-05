JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Rs 50,000 cr at stake; Sebi clampdown coming on MFs lending against shares to promoters

Business Standard

India bid to host hockey World Cup in 2023

IANS  |  Lausanne 

After successfully organinsing the men's World Cup thrice, India on Tuesday announced their bid to host either of the FIH men's or women's World Cups in 2023.

Australia and New Zealand have also expressed their interests for hosting the women's World Cup in the January 13-29, 2023 window. Other bids have been made for the time window of July 1-17 in 2022 by Germany, Malaysia and Spain.

India hosted the men's edition in Bhubaneswar last year, but have never hosted an women's World Cup.

While India and Germany have bid for both men's and women's World Cups, Malaysia and Spain have bid for the men's tournament.

"FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are. We're looking forward to two great FIH World Cups, both men's and women's, and a lot of excitement for players and fans," International Hockey Federation (FIH) chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Weil said in a statement.

The FIH will examine the bids before the Executive Board takes a decision in June 2019 on hosts of both the events.

--IANS

tri/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements