India can export 300 million kg tea by 2020: Tea Board

The is hopeful of achieving the target of exporting 300 million kg by 2020 with the support of industry and stakeholders, Board said on Friday.

With an objective of drawing up a roadmap for further enhancement of Indian exports, an interactive session was organised by the board on Thursday with the exporters to deliberate upon various issues being faced by the tea industry.

Union Commerce and Industry Ministry's (Plantations) interacted with the exporters to gather "first-hand knowledge about the current export scenario and to ensure greater cooperation among the industry members and the government officials.

"The congratulated the tea industry for setting an ambitious target of achieving 300 million kg of export by 2020 and said the target is very much achievable with the support of the industry and the stakeholders," the statement said.

Total tea exported during fiscal 2017-18 stood at 256.57 million kg.

Bonigala flagged the issues related to quality standards of tea, sanitary measures, issues related to pesticide residue, non-tariff barriers and creation of infrastructure facilities by the government on PPP mode to help exporters.

Ray stressed the need to ensure strict quality compliance in order to boost exports, adding that there was a trend of increasing demand of Orthodox teas and 100 per cent organic teas in the export markets.

--IANS

bdc/dm/rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)