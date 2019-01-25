India closely following situation in Venezuela

-
ALSO READ
Putin rings Venezuela's Maduro to show support: Kremlin
Venezuela's pro-Maduro assembly strips immunity from drone 'attack' accused
Four dead in clashes ahead of Venezuela protests: Police, NGO
Venezuela military slams opposition leader's presidential claim as 'coup'
Four dead in clashes ahead of Venezuela protests
-
India said on Friday it was closely following the situation in Venezuela where Speaker of the National Assembly Juan Guaido has proclaimed himself as the interim President to take on leftist President Nicolas Maduro.
"We are closely following the emerging situation in Venezuela," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
"We are of the view that it is for the people of Venezuela to find a political solution to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue and discussion without resorting to violence," he said.
"We believe democracy, peace and security in Venezuela are of paramount importance for the progress and prosperity of the people of Venezuela," he stated, adding India and Venezuela enjoy close and cordial relations.
The South American nation plunged into political turmoil after Guaido proclaimed himself as the President and US President Donald Trump recognized him as the head of state.
--IANS
ab/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU