India coach Stimac values I-League, but AIFF silent

Addressing the media for the first time since taking over as national coach, on Friday had spoken about the need to give equal importance to the as well as the (ISL). But the plea seems to have fallen on deaf ears as the clubs are yet to hear from the Federation (AIFF) with regards to their request for a meeting with to discuss the roadmap of Indian domestic

Stimac raised eyebrows when he spoke about how the tradition of wasn't ignorable. He even spoke about how the two leagues were integral for the growth of Indian

"We need to work together. I-League has something that the cannot buy -- tradition. The is were most of the competitive stuff is while most of the young players are developing in the I-League and that is good for me. I will be here to help managers of clubs from both leagues and to give my opinions," he said.

But speaking to IANS, Ranjit Bajaj, owner of the Minerva Punjab FC, said that the club has so far not received any intimation with regards to the proposed meeting with Patel.

"We have not received any intimation from the AIFF in this regard. The only intimation that we have received is for the penalty that was imposed on us by them for boycotting the Super Cup," he said.

Gokulam president, VC Praveen's reply to the same query by IANS was: "Nothing so far."

All effort by IANS to speak to AIFF -- with regards to the future plan of action and whether Patel will indeed meet the clubs -- failed as he refused to speak on the matter.(Jagannath Chatterjee can be contacted at jagannath.c@ians.in)

