We did what we had to, won't change a thing: Armstrong

Tainted former American said he would not change the way he acted during his doping ordeal that led to him being stripped of his record seven titles.

All of Armstrong's titles between 1999 and 2005 were taken away by the International Union six years ago.

"I wouldn't change a thing. I wouldn't change the way I acted," said in excerpts of an interview with American broadcaster that will air on May 29.

"I mean I would, but this is a longer answer. Primarily, I wouldn't change the lessons that I've learned. I don't learn all the lessons if I don't act that way. I don't get investigated and sanctioned if I don't act the way I acted.

"If I just doped and didn't say a thing, none of that would have happened. None of it. I was begging for, I was asking for them to come after me. It was an easy target."

Armstrong was handed a life ban by the Anti-Doping Agency in 2012 after he was found to be doping, and labelled as a cheat by the fraternity at large.

Armstrong, who kept denying the allegations, had finally made a public confession in a television interview with US in 2013.

"We did what we had to do to win. It wasn't legal, but I wouldn't change a thing: whether it's losing a bunch of money, going from hero to zero," Armstrong had said.

