India face New Zealand, Bangladesh in ICC World Cup warm-up ties

As part of the preparations for the ICC World Cup, will play and in two official warm-up games on May 25 and 28 respectively at The Oval and Cardiff, the ICC announced on Thursday.

All 10 competing nations will play two official warm-up fixtures ahead of the tournament, which will take place at four venues across England and

The ticketing and broadcast information will be released in April.

The fixtures will be held over five days between May 24-28 and will be hosted at four of the official CWC19 tournament venues: County Ground, Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.

Besides the high profile clash between and New Zealand, there are a number of other crucial matches, including the one between hosts England and traditional rivals Australia, and and

According to the global governing body of the sport, the warm-up fixtures will be 50 over per side but will not carry official ODI status as the teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.

Commenting on the warm-up fixtures, ICC men's 2019 said: "It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC men's as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer.

"These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the World Cup," he added.

According to the schedule, on May 24, will face at while will play at

On May 25, England face at Hampshire while take on at The Oval. The third day's action will witness facing the at while play at Wales.

On May 27, take on at Hampshire while England battle at The Oval.

The final day of the warm-up ties will witness the Windies playing at Bristol while India take on at Wales.

--IANS

tri/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)