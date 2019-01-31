Davis Cup: Happy to see Indian team not fighting, says Naresh Kumar

Indian tennis great Kumar on Thursday expressed satisfaction on seeing the Indian team "happy" and together without any "infighting" as they get ready to take on former champions in their World from Friday.

"All I want to say is that I'm very happy that the team is together, that's more important than playing well. That's the only way to win. Get together and no more fights," Kumar told reporters in his address to the Indian team at the official draw ceremony.

The Indian team has always been beset by controversy whenever Leander Paes has been included in the team. Paes, the most successful doubles in history, has been ignored since he played a key role in India's coming-from-behind 3-2 win over in April last year.

lost to 4-0 thereafter in the World Group Play-Off.

"Earlier the fighting would continue like a TV soap-opera. It's good that team looks happy now, that's the perfect sign."

He also hailed Bhupathi's leadership and added: "You have a good leader (in Bhupathi), he's got good experience. You guys have talent. You guys have to really go for it this time and I'm wishing you all the best."

He further said it would be a 50-50 affair and kept the Italians marginally ahead.

"This tie is a 50-50 tie because are playing on grass. Italians are marginally ahead because of their rankings."

With Ramkumar Ramanathan playing the first against their seniormost (world number 37), Kumar urged him to give a positive start.

"The first tie is always crucial. It's about getting off to a winning start. The big serving Ramkumar has got the experience," he said about Ramkumar who made the final of the ATP.

--IANS

