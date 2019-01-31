Ashwin can be considered for World Cup squad: Gambhir

Former opener on Thursday backed ODI discard off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the ICC squad, saying the tweaker's experience will come in handy in the showpiece tournament, slated to be held from May 30 in England and

Gambhir, the star of final, had recently announced his retirement from international He maintained that given a chance to replace any of the wrist spin duo of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav or leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, he would opt for the Chennai offie in the prestigious tournament.

"He (Ashwin) can be considered for the team as he is a premier spinner who has 300 Test wickets to his name. So, for me, if I ever must replace a Kuldeep or Chahal, I will pick up Ashwin," Gambhir was quoted as saying by Star after lost the fourth ODI to hosts by 8 wickets.

"Also, he has a great temperament and has played a major role in winning many tournament titles. So, that experience will come in handy," the former added.

Ashwin has been out of India's ODI action since 2017 when he last played against the at the on June 30 after which Chahal and Kuldeep have become the frontline spinners for the men-in-blue in the limited overs format.

--IANS

kk/tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)