India has wonderful cinema culture: Oscar Academy head

(AMPAS) praised India's cinema culture when he attended here as chief guest.

"Thank you This has been an extraordinary experience. We're so touched, our hearts are so full. Congratulations on your wonderful cinema culture. We have experienced a small bit of it," Bailey said at the event here on Sunday.

ceremony was also attended by Paresh Rawal, Nagraj Manjule, and

Bailey, who is in with his wife Carol Littleton, further said he was looking forward to learn more about

"This has been just extraordinary. We will always remember this, and we will tell all the Governors back at the (Oscar) Academy what a wonderful experience this has been," he added.

Veteran Paresh Rawal, who was feted with at the gala, said this kind of cultural interaction was a big event for the entire film industry.

"I am very thrilled. It is a big event for us... for all of us, the entire film industry. I hope he (Bailey) picks up some good films... good Marathi films. I really congratulate all of them and wish them good luck."

