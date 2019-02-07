I was first choice to host the Oscars, says Dwayne Johnson

has revealed that he was the first choice of the (AMPAS) to host the upcoming ceremony.

Responding to a fan, who asked the to host the ceremony next year, Johnson revealed that the Academy approached him for the hosting gig this year but things did not materialised due to his commitments to " 2".

"Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining ever. We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting 'Jumanji'," the wrote.

"Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road," he added.

are currently without a host after stepped down from the job following a controversy over his resurfaced old homophobic tweets.

