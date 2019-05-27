Rishi urges government to focus on education, employment

Veteran has urged the government to focus on employment, education and health provisions for citizens.

Rishi, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in New York, reached out to and Union Ministers and Arun Jaitley, in a series of tweets to share his concerns after their party (BJP) achieved a victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

"My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected BJP, Arun Jaitley, and the Narendra Modiji... Please work upon getting free education, medical, pension... It's difficult but if you start working on today, we will achieve it one day," Rishi wrote.

"After seeing the graduations happening here and hearing about specialised treatments in hospitals, why can only the few avail/afford these. After all, most doctors and teachers here in the US are Indians," he added.

The 66-year-old said focus on these aspects could give us "the we want to see".

"Literacy will give the educated youth decent jobs and the sick a full life. A true Democracy -- a chance," he said, adding: "Please excuse me if I have over stepped but being a citizen I feel my duty to voice it."

