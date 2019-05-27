Salman's 'Bharat' gets a Twitter emoji

on Monday launched an official for Salman Khan's upcoming film "Bharat".

The came out with the special in partnership with Reel Life Productions, read a statement.

can add the in their tweets with #Bharat, #BharatThisEid, #IAmBharat and #BharatWithFamily. The emoji features Salman in his bearded look, which is one of his looks from the film.

Salman thanked the platform for the emoji.

"Fans enjoy being part of the conversation around their favourite and stars on Twitter, and are always looking for new ways to engage with them. We wanted to elevate the conversation and delight fans of 'Bharat' and Salman worldwide," said Rahul Pushkarna, of Content Partnerships, Asia Pacific.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat" also features actresses and The film is scheduled to release on June 5.

--IANS

sim/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)