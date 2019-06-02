India indebted to police martyrs: Shah at Memorial

A day after assuming charge, on Sunday visited the Memorial here to pay tribute to the personnel who have died in the line of duty and said the "nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice".

"I visited the Memorial and paid tributes to our martyrs of the central and state police forces who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. I salute their valour and courage. A grateful nation is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice," the tweeted.

In another tweet in Hindi, Shah said it was his first public programme after taking charge as the on Saturday.

"I paid tribute to over 34,000 personnel from police and security forces who sacrificed their lives. Our country is safe because of the sacrifice of these personnel.

"...I am feeling energetic after visiting here. Also, the feeling to do everything for the country has become more strong."

Shah was accompanied by and among other senior officials.

During his visit, he wrote in the visitors' book and offered flowers in front of the Wall of Valour.

Former on Saturday paid tribute at the memorial before taking charge.

The commemorates 34,844 police personnel from all the central and state police forces in who have died in the line of duty since India's Independence in 1947.

--IANS

rak/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)