Case filed against NRI for fake clip of conversation between Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah: Delhi Police

The has registered a case against a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) man in connection with a video featuring a fake, edited and doctored audio clip of conversation between and Shah, police said Tuesday.

posted the doctored audio clip on with the intention to create mistrust among the citizens against the defence forces and the top executives and defame them, they added.

The audio clip was later removed from

"He presented an audio clip of a fake conversation between and Shah to support his claim. An unidentified woman was also heard in the clip. The audio clip was edited to make it seem like the politicians were 'hatching' a conspiracy to arouse nationalistic sentiments through the deaths of Indian soldiers," said a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)