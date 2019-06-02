Kovind, Modi, Rahul greet Telangana on Statehood Day

-
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were among the leaders who greeted the people of Telangana on its Statehood Day on Sunday.
The state was formed from the northwestern part of Andhra Pradesh on this day in 2014.
"Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future," the President tweeted.
Calling the people of the state "hardworking", Modi said: "My best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana."
In a separate tweet, Modi added: "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh. From science to sports, education to enterprise, Andhra Pradesh's contribution is immense. May the state prosper in the coming years."
Rahul Gandhi and the official Twitter handle of the Congress also conveyed the best wishes to the people of Telangana.
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Hardeep Singh Puri and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended their warm wishes to the people of Telangana.
