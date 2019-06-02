Kovind, Modi, Rahul greet Telangana on Statehood Day

Ram Nath Kovind, Modi and were among the leaders who greeted the people of Telangana on its on Sunday.

The state was formed from the northwestern part of on this day in 2014.

"Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future," the tweeted.

Calling the people of the state "hardworking", Modi said: "My best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana."

In a separate tweet, Modi added: "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of From science to sports, education to enterprise, Andhra Pradesh's contribution is immense. May the state prosper in the coming years."

and the official handle of the also conveyed the best wishes to the people of Telangana.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and and also extended their warm wishes to the people of Telangana.

