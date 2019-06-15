India look to extend WC dominance over Pakistan (Preview)

After having their last fixture against washed out, the Indian team will be raring to take the field when they face arch-rivals in the most anticipated clash of the ongoing at the on Sunday.

Having secured convincing wins over and in their first two matches, the Men in Blue were not even able to get on the field for their third match against the Black Caps which was called off due to rain.

Against Pakistan, have a perfect record as they have won all their six encounters in the previous editions of the showpiece event and thus, Virat Kohli's men would be brimming with confidence considering their past record against the arch-rivals.

However, it would not be that easy this Sunday as they would be without the services of their in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan. The opener got injured during the match-winning knock he played against at The Oval in on June 9. He has been sidelined for at least two-three matches with a fractured thumb.

In his absence, K.L. Rahul will open the innings with seasoned Kohli would be hoping that the duo give them a solid start and lay the platform for him and the other batsmen in the middle-order.

India's has also been pretty good with all the four bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav -- among the wickets.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would be aiming to break the jinx and secure their first victory against However, it would require a formidable performance for the 1992 champions to overcome Kohli's men.

The Sarfaraz Ahmad-led side made a horrible start to their campaign as they suffered a crushing defeat against in their tournament opener. However, they came back strongly and registered a remarkable win against England. But against Australia, they failed to maintain their consistency and had to face a 41-run defeat in Taunton.

Against the reigning champions, bowlers made a strong comeback in the latter half of the innings, but it was the batting effort that let them down. And so, Sarfaraz may be tempted to bring in into the playing XI in place of Shoaib Malik, who has failed in each of his three outings in the tournament so far.

Also, one thing which would definitely want to improve is their fielding. Their fielding has not been upto the mark and they have dropped many catches in the four games they have played so far.

Going by the record and form of both the teams, the odds look completely in favour of but Pakistan -- capable of beating any opposition on their day -- will look to replicate their final performance.

However, one thing which can ruin the mood of both the players and the fans is rain. The weather forecast for Sunday is not great and there are chances of rain in the afternoon which can play a big role in the result of the match. Teams batting second have won four of the last five matches at and with rain expected to play its part, both captains will be tempted to field first.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan: (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

