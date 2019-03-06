India, Pakistan exchange heavy fire on LoC

Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged heavy fire across the (LoC) on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's district with defence officials calling it was the third ceasefire violation of the day.

"At about 10.30 a.m. today, continuing with its nefarious designs for the third time in a day initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation.

"There was heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors of Rajouri," Defence said.

Anand added that the has been retaliating strongly and effectively.

The firing in the Sunderbani sector had started around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday and lasted till 4.30. a.m., Anand said earlier, when the shelling had temporarily stopped.

Tuesday's heavy firing between the two armies were reported from Nowshera sector of and sector of Poonch. A soldier was injured in Kalal area of in the firing.

All educational institutions within 5km distance from the LoC in both the districts continued to be shut.

