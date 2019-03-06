Trump agrees on keeping US troops in Syria

US has responded to lawmakers that he fully agrees on keeping US forces in Syria, the media reported.

A bipartisan group of Senators and Representatives wrote to on February 22, praising his decision to keep a small group of troops in as a stabilising force.

A copy of the letter obtained by showed on Tuesday that highlighted a paragraph about the objectives of US' continued presence in

"I agree 100%. ALL is being done," Trump wrote on the letter with his signature, reported.

The on February 21 announced that the US would leave about 200 troops in after the planned pullout. Trump confirmed the next day that a small fraction of US forces would remain in Syria with troops from other countries.

Citing a senior administration official, the media later reported that the would leave about 400 troops in two different regions of Syria.

According to the official, half of them would join the multinational force of roughly 800 to 1,500 troops deployed in to maintain a buffer between and US-backed Kurdish forces. The rest 200 troops would stay at its base in al-Tanf, near the Syrian border with and

Joseph Votel, of the US Central Command, told the that the US would likely start to withdraw its troops from Syria in the coming weeks. Currently, there are about 2,000 US troops deployed in Syria.

Declaring victory over the Islamic State, Trump last December announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, leading to the resignation of then US

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)