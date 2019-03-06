US following up reports Pakistan used F-16s against India

is taking a close look at reports that used US-supplied fighter jets in the recent confrontation with India, according to State Department Deputy

"We've seen those reports and we're following that issue very closely" Palladino told reporters at a Department briefing on Tuesday in "We're taking a look and we're going to continue to take a look".

However, he added that he could not confirm anything because "as a matter of policy, we don't publicly comment on the contents of bilateral agreements that we have in this regard involving nor the communications that we have with other countries about that".

"We reiterate our call for to abide by its commitments to deny terrorists sanctuary and to block their access to funds", Palladino said.

He said that a "lot of" private diplomacy was taking place between US and and in addition to ongoing high-level contacts through the embassies in and in and to ease the tensions.

On Thursday, said in that Pakistan sent F-16s, JF-17 Thunders and Mirages last Wednesday to the Line of Control (LoC) in and an was shot down by the (IAF).

The IAF showed a piece of an AMRAAM missile which landed in an Indian military compound when Pakistan launched an attack along the LoC. Of the jets in Pakistan's arsenal, the AMRAAM can be used only with The IAF also said it identified operating there through their electronic signatures.

An IAF was lost in the encounter and the parachute of the pilot, Wing drifted into Pakistani-held territory, Kapoor added.

Varthaman was captured by Pakistan, but returned to on Friday under intense international pressure.

A Pakistani denied last week that it had used F-16 in the sorties against India, but did not identify the planes used.

On Monday, Pakistan's said at a Washington think tank, "I am not aware of request from the US side about the

At his briefing, Palladino said that the US continues "to urge both sides to continue to take steps to de-escalate the situation, and that includes through direct communication".

He said that in last week "led diplomatic engagement directly, and that played an essential role in de-escalating the tensions between the two sides".

"He spoke with leaders in both countries, and that included the Indian (Sushma) Swaraj, (Ajit) Doval, and Pakistani (Shah Mehmood) Qureshi", Palladino added.

After Pompeo's round of talks with Indian and Pakistani leaders on Wednesday night, Pakistani announced on Thursday that he was returning Varthaman to

Short for Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, AMRAAM missiles were obtained by Pakistan from the US in 2010.

Its manufacturer says that it has an "advanced active guidance" system and its design "allows it to quickly find targets in the most combat challenging environments".

Pakistan has bought several batches of F-16 planes since 1982, and 85 of the jet made by are estimated to be in the (PAF) fleet.

In 2016, US ended subsidies for F-16 sales to Pakistan.

US-Pakistan military ties are faltering because of Islamabad's continued support for terrorists. cut $300 million in military aid to Pakistan in September 2018, saying it was not doing enough to rein in terrorists attacking Afghanistan, as well as US troops there.

Earlier, had removed $500 million in funds given to Pakistan for supporting the operations of the US and its allies in

