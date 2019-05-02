India, Pakistan trade fire on LoC in Poonch

JUST IN
IANS  |  Jammu 

Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on Thursday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Defence Ministry said.

"At about 9.30 a.m. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Shahpur and Kirni sectors on the LoC in Poonch. They started firing with small arms followed by shelling with mortars," Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

"The Indian Army is now retaliating befittingly. Firing and shelling exchanges are going on."

Thursday's ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army comes nearly after a fortnight of calm on the LoC.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 11:54 IST

