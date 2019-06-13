India plans to launch own space station: ISRO chief

-
ALSO READ
First manned mission to space by December 2021: ISRO chief
Astronauts on Gaganyaan likely to be pilots, hints ISRO
IAF ties up with ISRO for manned mission crew selection
Isro sets up Human Space Flight Centre in Bengaluru for manned
Sivan hopes space programme for youth spawns good scientists
-
India would have its own space station, ISRO chief K. Sivan said here on Thursday. The project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.
"We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station," Sivan told reporters.
--IANS
mr/soni/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU