India plans to launch own space station: ISRO chief

IANS  |  New Delhi 

India would have its own space station, ISRO chief K. Sivan said here on Thursday. The project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.

"We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station," Sivan told reporters.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 16:32 IST

