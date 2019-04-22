India Post partners TCS to modernize its services

India Post has partnered with IT services firm (TCS) to become a multi-service digital hub, modernize the delivery of mail and packages, enhance customer experience and

on Monday said it has implemented its Point of Sale (PoS) solution across 24,000 post offices with over 80,000 PoS terminals, making this among the largest such implementations in the world.

Additionally, it has built a with consignment tracking capabilities and set up a multi-lingual call centre for customer support, the company added.

To enable India Post to benefit from the burgeoning e-commerce opportunity, while fulfilling a vital social obligation, the has an to help rural artisans, and women entrepreneurs reach out to buyers throughout the country.

"In a digital era, across the world are reinventing themselves to stay relevant to a new generation," Debashis Ghosh, - Public Services, TCS, said in a statement.

"We are proud to have partnered with the in this pioneering, mission mode initiative to build a world class, future-ready digital platform that the nation can be proud of," Ghosh added.

At the heart of this transformation is the Core System Integration (CSI) programme designed and implemented by TCS, the company said.

This involved deploying an integrated Enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that caters to mail operations, and accounting, and HR functions, and connects its vast network of more than 150,000 post offices.

It supports the HR needs of over 500,000 employees, services over 40,000 concurrent users and processes over three million postal transactions a day, said.

