Sensex slips by 250 points on higher oil prices

The Sensex opened on a weak note on Monday, and was trading nearly 250 points lower owing to a steep rise in the

The Brent crude rose above the $73 a barrel mark.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 39,158.22 from its previous close at 39,140.28 on Thursday, as markets remained closed on Friday on the account of

At 10.26 a.m., the Sensex traded at 38,893.97 lower by 246.31 points or 0.63 per cent.

The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,727.05 after closing at 11,752.80 on Thursday.

The Nifty traded at 11,663.85 during the morning trade session, down 88.95 points and 0.76 per cent.

FIIs on Thursday bought stocks worth Rs 1,038.46 crore while the DIIs off-loaded scrips worth Rs 337.59 crore.

